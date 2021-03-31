Advertisement

12,000 boxes of Packers’ Aaron Jones cereal donated to local foodbank

Pictured L-R: Ryan Evers, district store director for Hy-Vee; Phil Cook, store manager at the...
Pictured L-R: Ryan Evers, district store director for Hy-Vee; Phil Cook, store manager at the Madison East Hy-Vee; Phil’s son; Keith Call, Second Harvest Foodbank(Hy-Vee, Inc.)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area Hy-Vee stores donated a semi-truck full of Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones cereal to a local food pantry this week.

The store announced in a news release Wednesday that over 12,000 boxes of Jones’ ‘Touchdown Squares’ cereal was donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin as part of a partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment.

President and CEO of Second Harvest Michelle Orge said these donations help the pantry to feed those who are facing hunger in the community. The donated cereal is expected to feed more than 125,000 people.

“Hy-Vee has been a tremendous partner with Second Harvest over the years,” Orge said. “This is just one more example of their commitment to making our community a better place to live for everyone!”

The food pantry is celebrating its Gratitude Month during March, following a full year of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Jones’ mother’s request, the store also shipped two cases of his cereal to his home in Green Bay.

