Bill McCoshen weighs run for governor next year

A decision could come this summer
(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bill McCoshen, former chief of staff to Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson and manager of Thompson’s third campaign, is considering a run for governor next year.

McCoshen confirmed he was thinking about it and had made some moves in that direction, telling NBC15 News, “[W]e’ll see. A couple more steps left in the exploration process.”

He added a final decision will likely not be announced before June.

McCoshen is currently a managing partner of Capitol Consultants, a consulting firm that specializes in government relation and public affairs.

Prior to joining Capitol Consultants, McCoshen was the secretary of the Wisconsin Dept. of Commerce. McCoshen went on to be the manager of former Gov. Thompson’s third-term campaign, then served as the governor’s chief of staff before taking a leave from the state government.

McCoshen is also the founder and president of the Janesville Jets NAHL club, as well as the chairman of the North American Hockey League.

Editors Note: Bill McCoshen is currently a regular guest on NBC15 series Unspun during NBC15 at 4p.m.

