Bundle Up - Coldest day of the week is Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to bundle up and grab an extra-large cup of coffee this morning! Temperatures are only in the 20s and 30s Wednesday morning. With a northwest wind at 5-15 mph, wind chills are in the teens and 20s. No major weather problems will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s, which is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average. The average high for this time of year 50 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy. A northwest wind at 10 to15 mph will likely keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. There will be no shortage of sunshine first thing Wednesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Even though it’s not likely, a sprinkle or a light rain shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. No significant or impactful rain is expected today. Once again, the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and recent dry conditions will result in an elevated fire risk Wednesday afternoon, despite the cooler temperatures.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. With a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. wind chills will be in the lower teens.

Thursday will be a touch warmer than Wednesday, but the first day of April is going to be chill. Despite a ton of sunshine, high temperatures will only be near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will really start to rebound on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Friday will also be a sunny and breezy day. Expect a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

We could be tracking the warmest weather of the year Easter Weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s and near 70 degrees on Sunday. There will also be no shortage of sunshine this weekend.

The weather pattern could turn a little more active early next week. Our next best chance of rain will probably come sometime Monday through Wednesday of next week.

