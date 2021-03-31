Cool Now, Near 70°F by Easter Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler weather has settled across Wisconsin for Wednesday. High temperatures barely make their way into the 40s today. NW winds keep things cool overnight - allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Frontal passage has thrown up some cloud cover across the Badger State. A few sprinkles are possible later this evening and overnight and the front exits the region.

Fire Danger remains elevated across southern Wisconsin. With low relative-humidity and gusty winds, outdoor burning is discouraged. The Wisconsin DNR has posted a Very High Fire Danger for the southern half of the state.

High-pressure dominates the weather pattern for the next several days. As wind turn out of the SW late-week, warmer air moves in. Temperatures will climb from the lower 50s on Friday to the 60s and perhaps even near 70°F by Easter Sunday. A passing disturbance on Saturday may increase cloud cover, but the forecast remains dry until the middle of next week.

The warm temperatures continue across the 7-day forecast. However, there is some uncertainty about the overall pattern Monday thru Wednesday of next week. As of now, there is an increasing chance of light showers late Monday into Tuesday & Wednesday.

