Advertisement

Cool Now, Near 70°F by Easter Weekend

Temperatures plummet into the teens & 20′s tonight. Highs this weekend & next week could top 70°F.
Highs climb close to 70°F on Easter Sunday!
Highs climb close to 70°F on Easter Sunday!(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler weather has settled across Wisconsin for Wednesday. High temperatures barely make their way into the 40s today. NW winds keep things cool overnight - allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Frontal passage has thrown up some cloud cover across the Badger State. A few sprinkles are possible later this evening and overnight and the front exits the region.

Fire Danger remains elevated across southern Wisconsin. With low relative-humidity and gusty winds, outdoor burning is discouraged. The Wisconsin DNR has posted a Very High Fire Danger for the southern half of the state.

High-pressure dominates the weather pattern for the next several days. As wind turn out of the SW late-week, warmer air moves in. Temperatures will climb from the lower 50s on Friday to the 60s and perhaps even near 70°F by Easter Sunday. A passing disturbance on Saturday may increase cloud cover, but the forecast remains dry until the middle of next week.

The warm temperatures continue across the 7-day forecast. However, there is some uncertainty about the overall pattern Monday thru Wednesday of next week. As of now, there is an increasing chance of light showers late Monday into Tuesday & Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

BUNDLE UP - Coldest day of the week is Wednesday
High Temperatures = Wednesday
Bundle Up - Coldest day of the week is Wednesday
Fire Weather
Colder Temperatures Return
WHIPLASH WEATHER - Down and up temperatures the rest of the week