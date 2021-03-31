COVID-19 vaccines available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations starting Wednesday, the company announced.

Hy-Vee started vaccinating Wisconsin residents this week as it joined the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Costco, CVS, and multiple independent pharmacies also started delivering vaccinations in the state as part of the program, the Dept. of Health Services announced Tuesday.

Hy-Vee chairman, president and CEO Randy Edeker said the company’s vaccine expansion has allowed them to reach communities in rural and urban settings across the Midwest.

“Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic,” Edeker said.

Customers will need to make an appointment for their free COVID-19 vaccination. Hy-Vee asked interested customers to register for an appointment online once they are eligible, according to state guidelines.

Before the company expanded vaccines into Wisconsin, it was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating Illinois residents with shots allocated from the state.

Hy-Vee is also looking for 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Those who are interested can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.