Dane Co. Fair returns to Alliant Center, will open to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Fair is a go. Organizers announced Wednesday that the fair will return this summer and will be open to the public.

The event, which is scheduled for July 15-18, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Organizers did note that they will be making modifications to the fairgrounds to protect exhibitors, attendees, and staff.

“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s Fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” stated Dick Straub, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc.

The Fair Association said it made the call to go ahead with the event after consultations with the Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison & Dane Co., and the Dane Co. Executive’s Office, with Co. Executive Joe Parisi adding that the county “is proud to partner with the Fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center.”

The Fair Association added that they plan to make arrangements for those who may not feel comfortable attending a large event this year, with youth exhibitor projects being showcased online in the days leading up to and after the fair.

