Dane Co. UW Health clinics to reopen after year of COVID-19 closures

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four UW Health clinics in Dane County will be reopening over the coming weeks after being consolidated for the last year due to COVID-19.

UW Health plans to keep providing “flexible options” for patient’s appointments, but said the reopenings will allow more access to patients’ trusted providers.

“The work of consolidating and deconsolidating select clinics reflects how our health system can quickly and strategically adjust to future surges or infectious disease emergencies while providing access to providers through alternative methods,” said Karil Walther, vice president of primary care and population health management.

These UW Health clinics will reopen on the following days:

  • The Fitchburg clinic will reopen on Monday, April 5.
  • The Cottage Grove clinic will reopen on Monday, April 19.
  • The Cross Plains clinic will reopen on Monday, May 3.
  • The Sun Prairie clinic will reopen on Monday, May 17.

UW Health noted the clinic openings will come with changes, including certain reductions to what lab services can be performed. Blood will be drawn and sent for testing to outside locations from the clinics.

However, urine pregnancy, mono, strep and fingerstick glucose tests will all be available at the clinics. The hospital system added that its X-ray capabilities are the same.

