Advertisement

Green Co. Sheriff releases name of driver killed in overnight crash

The Green Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on March 31, 2021.
The Green Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on March 31, 2021.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a driver killed in an overnight, rollover crash was discovered alongside his badly damaged pickup Wednesday morning, hundreds of feet from the Green Co. highway where he went off the road.

The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Cody J. Martin, of Monroe.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office determined the truck likely went off the road sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, but no one spotted the scene until daybreak.

The Sheriff’s Office initial investigation indicated Martin was heading east on State Hwy. 59 when he failed to negotiate a curve near the Greenbush Road intersection, outside of the City of Monroe. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time the Sheriff’s Office stated and was thrown from the truck.

The stretch of highway was closed Wednesday morning while the Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.

Sheriff Jeff Skatrud noted that this was the first fatal crash of the year in Green Co.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate

Latest News

UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
UW System tuition credit extended for working at COVID-19 vaccine sites
The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Dane Co. Fair returns to Alliant Center, will open to the public
Dane Co. UW Health clinics to reopen after year of COVID-19 closures
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Three in ten Wisconsinites receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine