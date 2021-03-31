Green Co. Sheriff releases name of driver killed in overnight crash

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a driver killed in an overnight, rollover crash was discovered alongside his badly damaged pickup Wednesday morning, hundreds of feet from the Green Co. highway where he went off the road.

The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Cody J. Martin, of Monroe.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office determined the truck likely went off the road sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, but no one spotted the scene until daybreak.

The Sheriff’s Office initial investigation indicated Martin was heading east on State Hwy. 59 when he failed to negotiate a curve near the Greenbush Road intersection, outside of the City of Monroe. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time the Sheriff’s Office stated and was thrown from the truck.

The stretch of highway was closed Wednesday morning while the Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.

Sheriff Jeff Skatrud noted that this was the first fatal crash of the year in Green Co.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.