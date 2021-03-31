Advertisement

Easter Bunny to greet customers picking up to-go orders at Hilldale

Beginning Friday, April 2 and continuing through Sunday, April 4, the Easter Bunny, alongside...
Beginning Friday, April 2 and continuing through Sunday, April 4, the Easter Bunny, alongside another well-known character, will be accompanying workers from specific restaurants as they deliver food to customers who’ve placed a curbside to-go order.(Kate Hagen PR & Social Media Specialist (on behalf of Hilldale))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale Shopping Center is bringing back its Curbside Characters this week, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny and other well-known magical characters, such as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, will join workers from restaurants at Hilldale as they deliver curbside to-go orders to customers.

Hilldale visitors can expect to see the Easter Bunny starting Tuesday through Sunday, April 4. After that, characters such as Moana, Tiana and Superman will be available from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Hilldale reminded guests that these characters can wave and greet them, but from a COVID-19 safe distance. Customers must also stay in their car.

Customers are asked to check the online list of participating restaurants before ordering, as well as placing their order at least 24 hours in advance.

