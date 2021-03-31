Advertisement

Elections chief: No complaints about Green Bay consultant

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections administrator says she never received a formal complaint about Green Bay’s mayor ceding authority in the presidential election to a consultant funded by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Republican lawmakers this month called for Mayor Eric Genrich to resign after a conservative website reported he gave consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein too much authority in the election.

The Assembly’s election committee invited Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe to testify Wednesday on the matter.

Wolfe says she received two calls from Brown County Deputy Clerk Sandy Juno about Spitzer-Rubenstein’s activities but she never received any formal complaints and no one provided information that Spitzer-Rubenstein was overstepping his bounds.

