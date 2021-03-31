Advertisement

Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget

Kansas Dept. of Transportation filling a pothole.
Kansas Dept. of Transportation filling a pothole.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor’s roads budget.

Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau and Appleton.

Evers’ 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities. Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen.

Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Recovery efforts continue on Lake Winnebago for 2 victims
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates
Trash Lab
Trash Lab