Leonhard says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season, even for an opportunity as tempting as his home state’s NFL team.

Leonhard was a prime candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position and had been offered the job according to multiple reports, but opted to return for a sixth season on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff.

The Packers instead hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

