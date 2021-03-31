Advertisement

Leonhard says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Wisconsin

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wis. In an era when the College Football Playoff increasingly features the nation’s highest-scoring teams, this year’s Big Ten race shows defense still matters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season, even for an opportunity as tempting as his home state’s NFL team.

Leonhard was a prime candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position and had been offered the job according to multiple reports, but opted to return for a sixth season on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff.

The Packers instead hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

