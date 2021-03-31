Advertisement

Sun Prairie seventh grader helps fellow students in need through underwear donation

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One small act of kindness is creating a rippled effect across Sun Prairie, thanks to a local seventh grader who identified a serious need among children and teen: new underwear.

Chase Rollins and his classmates are Prairie View Middle School were assigned a project – to help those in need. He reached out to the Sunshine Place, a local nonprofit helping Sun Prairie families and children, and learned underwear was the clothing item they were needing most.

With donations from across the country and the state of Wisconsin, Chase raised enough money to provide new underwear to more than 100 kids.

“I was really happy to see all of the people dropping them [underwear] off at our door in person,” he said. “I love seeing the support. We had people donate for out of state, like Arizona. It’s fun to know people are aware and want to help.”

The Sunshine Place says donations like this not only have a positive impact on the Sun Prairie community, they positively impact the people who donated, too.

“Chase’s small act of kindness is not really that small in that it will have a ripple effect, “said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. “It’s going to effect the kids who reap the benefits of the money he was able to raise and the underwear and product he’s able to provide. But the other people are going to be inspired by Chase’s act of kindness.”

Chase has set a goal of collecting 100 new pairs of underwear for CARDS Closet by the end of this month. Want to help? ...

Posted by Sunshine Place on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate

Latest News

.
MPD: Suspect threatened to kill officers in calls to 911, police
Local seventh grader helps fellow students in need through underwear donation
Local seventh grader helps fellow students in need through underwear donation
Hy-Vee vaccinating Illinois QC employees
COVID-19 vaccines available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies
Dane Co. Fair returns to Alliant Center, will open to the public