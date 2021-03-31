Sun Prairie seventh grader helps fellow students in need through underwear donation

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One small act of kindness is creating a rippled effect across Sun Prairie, thanks to a local seventh grader who identified a serious need among children and teen: new underwear.

Chase Rollins and his classmates are Prairie View Middle School were assigned a project – to help those in need. He reached out to the Sunshine Place, a local nonprofit helping Sun Prairie families and children, and learned underwear was the clothing item they were needing most.

With donations from across the country and the state of Wisconsin, Chase raised enough money to provide new underwear to more than 100 kids.

“I was really happy to see all of the people dropping them [underwear] off at our door in person,” he said. “I love seeing the support. We had people donate for out of state, like Arizona. It’s fun to know people are aware and want to help.”

The Sunshine Place says donations like this not only have a positive impact on the Sun Prairie community, they positively impact the people who donated, too.

“Chase’s small act of kindness is not really that small in that it will have a ripple effect, “said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. “It’s going to effect the kids who reap the benefits of the money he was able to raise and the underwear and product he’s able to provide. But the other people are going to be inspired by Chase’s act of kindness.”