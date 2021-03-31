Look up! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this April

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, stargazers! Here are the two cannot miss events in the night sky this April.

Lyrids Meteor Shower Peaks April 22 - 23

Lyrids Meteor Shower (WMTV NBC15)

The Lyrids meteor shower is the first meteor shower of the year for the northern hemisphere. April’s shooting stars will run from April 16 – 25 and peak the night of April 22 or the morning of April 23.

The Lyrids meteor shower typically produces 10-20 meteors per hour. Unfortunately, many of them will be hard to see this year because of a bright waxing gibbous moon. A nearly full moon will block out many of the fainter meteors. The best time to watch may be between moonset and sunrise.

Meteors will radiant from the constellation Lyra.

Super Pink Moon April 26

Super Pink Moon (WMTV NBC15)

April’s full moon will be the first supermoon this year. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with perigee. Perigee is the point in the moon’s orbit where it comes closet to earth. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon.

April’s full moon is not called the pink moon because of its color. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is named after the herb moss pink, which is also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox, that are native to eastern United States.

Other names for April’s full moon are sprouting grass, egg moon and fish moon.

The full moon will peak on April 26 at 10:33 p.m.

