Advertisement

WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The end of the statewide mask requirement won’t change anything for people in Dane Co., Rock Co., or anywhere else that a local mandate is in place.

While the state Supreme Court determined Tuesday that Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by extending the mandate through multiple emergency orders, the justices’ ruling only applies to the governor’s orders, not ones by local agencies.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi confirmed via Twitter shortly after the ruling was announced that the mask requirement is still in effect.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. also issued a statement Wednesday indicating the mandate will live on in the county. Director Janel Heinrich told NBC15 News the agency was disappointed by the justices’ ruling and urged everyone across the state to continue wearing masks, even if there is no mandate where they are.

“The science is clear: wearing a mask is a simple, proven way to prevent disease spread,” she said. “We aren’t out of the woods yet and must stay vigilant by wearing masks in public.”

Heinrich did note the declining cases and hospitalizations in the county, calling the trend “encourag(ing),” but immediately noted the number of corovovirus variants being discovered in the state and in Dane Co. has been increasing.

Rock Co. also imposed its own mandate last month while the governor’s office battled with state legislators looking to repeal that portion of Evers’ emergency order.

Even in many places where a local requirement does not exist, masks may still be required at businesses that choose to ask customers to wear them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Kansas Dept. of Transportation filling a pothole.
Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Recovery efforts continue on Lake Winnebago for 2 victims
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Trash Lab
Trash Lab