Advertisement

Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Madison

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect who was wanted in connection to an alleged Milwaukee homicide was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Madison, authorities report.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers assisted the Milwaukee Police Department by taking the suspect into custody around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officers did not reveal the name of the suspect, or if they were being transported to Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

One barista said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the organization effort forward as workers...
‘Everybody needs to have a say’: Colectivo Coffee workers vote on unionization
The union would advocate for regular schedules and raises.
Colectivo Coffee workers vote on unionization
Madison-area Jersey Mike’s locations to give 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to charity
Black Hills Energy is building a wind farm in Wyoming to provide a renewable energy source for...
MGE looks to purchase part of Grant Co. wind farm