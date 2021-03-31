Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect who was wanted in connection to an alleged Milwaukee homicide was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Madison, authorities report.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers assisted the Milwaukee Police Department by taking the suspect into custody around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officers did not reveal the name of the suspect, or if they were being transported to Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.