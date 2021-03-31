Advertisement

MPD: Suspect threatened to kill officers in calls to 911, police

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a 52-year-old man after he allegedly made multiple calls to law enforcement Sunday during which he hurled racial epithets and threatened to kill police officers.

MPD’s incident report indicates James A. Peterson started calling the police department and the Dane Co. 911 Communications Center to dispute a citation he had received for using racial slurs during a noise disturbance.

Peterson was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Wayridge Drive following an investigation into the phone calls.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of threatening law enforcement.

