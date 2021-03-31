Advertisement

Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle...
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster.

The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the past three seasons in Green Bay after playing 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns while starting 15 games last season and operating primarily as the Packers’ blocking tight end. Lancaster has made 18 starts over the past three seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
Texas head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops
Coaching staff of the Beloit Snappers unveiled
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Brewers’ Topa out at least half of season with elbow strain