Public health officials warn Covid variants could trigger fourth wave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Centers for Disease Control director is warning Americans not to pull back on covid restrictions, following climbing cases in the United States.

Health officials said the UK variant is a big concern because it’s more contagious and can spread like wildfire.

Wisconsin has 78 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, according to DHS.

“We certainly don’t want to be overly concerned about it but it is something that is on our radar something that we are monitoring,” Jessica Turner, Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist said.

B.1.1.7 is a main opponent in the battle against Covid. The UK variant was found in Rock County for the first time this week.

“We do want to make sure that everyone is continuing to stay vigilant,” Turner said.

Rock County health officials said the variant coupled with a recent uptick in cases is a step in the wrong direction.

“We do have more contagious variants, and we do still have some of our population that isn’t vaccinated,” she said.

“It’s just human nature. When we hear all this good news about vaccines and cases being low, you know we really start to think that we’re in the homestretch and we’re on cruise control, and that’s not really the truth now here in Wisconsin,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health Chief Quality Officer said.

Pothof said vaccinated people aren’t fully protected against catching the variant, but it puts up a good fight against severe disease.

“You’re not going to get so sick from covid that you’re going to die, and you’re not going to get so sick from covid that you’re going to have to go to the hospital,” he said.

Pothof explained it’s a common theme. Viruses evolve and find new ways to infect people, but getting ahead of the spread changes the outcome.

“The more infections we have around the world, the more likely that the virus wins the lottery at some point and has a mutation that is effective in defeating our vaccines and natural immunity,” he said.

That’s the worst case scenario.

Pothof said the best case is stopping covid from making a comeback.

“Covid is still out there and this game isn’t over yet,” he said.

State Laboratory officials test about 600 Covid specimens per week. There’s a list of criteria the sample has to meet to qualify for a test.

