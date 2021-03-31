Advertisement

Recovery efforts continue on Lake Winnebago for 2 victims

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Crews continue recovery efforts on Lake Winnebago where two Fond du Lac men were thrown from a canoe and are presumed to have drowned.

Dakota Goldapske and Michael Gohde, both 21, ventured out on the lake Monday night after dark and in choppy conditions.

Officials say they were about a mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet when dispatchers took a 911 call from one of them. They were thrown into the water shortly after that call. Neither had a life preserver.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the victims since then while friends and family members wait on shore. The sheriff’s office planned to add more boats and technology to Wednesday’s search.

