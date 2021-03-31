Advertisement

Suspect photos released in cab driver robbery attempt

The Madison Police Dept. released these two surveillance photos of the suspect accused of...
The Madison Police Dept. released these two surveillance photos of the suspect accused of trying to rob a cab driver on Monday, March 29, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released two images Wednesday morning showing the suspect who allegedly tried robbing a cab driver earlier in the week.

The photos appear to show the suspect walking into a store and talking on the phone while he was there.

According to an early MPD report, the cab driver taken the suspect to the 6600 block of Raymond Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the man pulled a knife at the end of the ride.

The cab driver immediately fled the vehicle and the suspect took off on foot shortly thereafter, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

'Run, hide and fight' classes
Dane County deputies pushing for more active shooter preparedness training in communities
Elections chief: No complaints about Green Bay consultant
Kansas Dept. of Transportation filling a pothole.
Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Recovery efforts continue on Lake Winnebago for 2 victims