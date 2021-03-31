Suspect photos released in cab driver robbery attempt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released two images Wednesday morning showing the suspect who allegedly tried robbing a cab driver earlier in the week.

The photos appear to show the suspect walking into a store and talking on the phone while he was there.

According to an early MPD report, the cab driver taken the suspect to the 6600 block of Raymond Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the man pulled a knife at the end of the ride.

The cab driver immediately fled the vehicle and the suspect took off on foot shortly thereafter, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.