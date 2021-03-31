Advertisement

Three in ten Wisconsinites receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services reports Wednesday that three in ten Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the DHS dashboard, more than 1.7 million residents are partially vaccinated, and over 1 million people, or 17.9%, are fully vaccinated.

Over three-quarters of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older are partially vaccinated, while nearly 60% have completed their vaccine series. Other than the 65 and older age group, Wisconsinites ages 55-64 lead the pack in terms of first doses at exactly 38%. Three in ten Wisconsinites ages 45-54 have been partially vaccinated, while those 35-44 are at nearly 30%.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Wednesday that they are close to having two in every five people in the county vaccinated with at least one dose. About 38.2% of residents have at least one dose and 22.1% are fully vaccinated.

Iowa and Green Counties are not far behind Dane for first doses, at 36.5% and 34.9%, respectively.

So far this week, 89,331 doses have been administered to state residents this week.

Testing efforts ramp up, late case reporting issues Wednesday

DHS tweeted Wednesday that due to partners across the state ramping up testing efforts and due to late reporting in their system, there are significantly higher negative COVID-19 test results than normal. Officials report 16,976 people tested negative, while 563 people were confirmed positive for having the virus.

The new seven-day average is 470 cases, a decline from the previous day.

According to DHS, 577,195 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Sixty-seven patients were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized up to 253, 31 patients more from the previous week and 21 patients more than just the previous day. There are also 68 patients currently in the ICU, eight more than last week and six more than the previous day.

Ten people have died Wednesday due to COVID-19, marking 6,622 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

