Up & Down Temps: Winter & Spring Battle It Out

Little in the way of precipitation expected.
Highs go from the 30s Wednesday to near 70 by Easter
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Spring may have officially started, but it’s not to say winter doesn’t have a few more tricks up its sleeve. You will want to buckle up as we head through the middle of the week rounding out March and heading into April. This includes the likelihood of pulling out the jackets and perhaps having to scrape some frost off the windshield.

Canadian high pressure settles in Wednesday bringing northwesterly flow. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get out of the 30s. Overnight lows will be even lower than that bottoming out in the lower to middle 20s. Now as quickly as the pendulum swings colder, it starts to swing warmer.

As high pressure moves eastward, winds will start to shift more southerly for the end of the week. Highs will go from the 30s Wednesday, 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, 60s Thursday, and to around 70 degrees on Easter. Hold on tight, this temperature roller coaster should start to level off as we head into April with milder conditions winning out.

