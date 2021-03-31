UW System tuition credit extended for working at COVID-19 vaccine sites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites has been extended Wednesday, UW System president Tommy Thompson announced.

The $500 tuition credit had been set to expire on March 31, but Thompson’s decision will move the date to May 22.

“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites,” Thompson said. “They have been eager to help, and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits.”

These students will also be eligible for a new $500 credit this summer if they work at vaccination sites from May 23 through Aug. 31. Students who received a tuition credit for the spring are also eligible for the summer credit, the UW System added.

Students must meet the following criteria to get the spring credit:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a UW System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 22, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

Students must meet these criteria to get the summer credit:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a UW System campus during the 2021 Summer session or Fall 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

The UW System said students applying for the spring credit must send a letter to the campus financial aid or bursar’s office by May 22 in order to verify their hours.

