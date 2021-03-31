VACCINE Q&A: How long should I wait to get another vaccine after my COVID-19 vaccine?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about getting a vaccine before or after your COVID-19 vaccination. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Question:

I completed my Pfizer vaccinations in February. How long do I need to wait to get my shingles vaccine?

Answer: 14-28 days, depending on which vaccine you receive.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, said individuals should wait 14 days after the last dose of the vaccine before getting a shingles shot. This applies to most other vaccines as well.

You should also avoid getting another vaccine 14 days before you get your COVID-19 vaccine, for both the first and second dose.

The 14-day waiting period applies to mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. If you get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Dr. Anderson said you will want to wait 28 days.

Dr. Anderson notes that this all depends on urgency. If this is a time sensitive vaccine for you, you should consult your doctor.

The reason for the waiting period between vaccines is to make sure you can get the optimal immune response from the COVID vaccine.

“Really that 14 days is giving your immune system time to make sure that it’s handling the one thing,” said Dr. Anderson.

