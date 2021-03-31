Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Will my blood test show COVID antibodies after vaccination?

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

QUESTION:

I received my 1st Moderna vaccine on 1/14/21 and my 2nd on 2/11/21. I donated blood on 3/12/21. They test for antibodies for Covid-19 but my results show I do not have the antibodies. How is that possible? Should I be concerned?

Sherry

ANSWER:

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, said there is no cause for concern in Sherry’s circumstance.

He explained that all antibody tests are not the same. The test for someone who had COVID-19, derived from community spread or close contact, is different than the test given to a vaccinated person who has not had COVID-19.

“The antibody tests for somebody who has a natural infection looks at a specific part of the coronavirus. Whereas the vaccines target a different part of the coronavirus. So, it’s possible to be vaccinated and get one of the routine anti-body tests and have that be negative, because that’s looking for a different antibody against a different part of the virus,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson also said that antibody testing is not recommended or necessary after vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
COVID-19 vaccination
VACCINE Q&A: How long should I wait to get another vaccine after my COVID-19 vaccine?
RCAHD received thousands of additional vaccine doses for the week of March 29th.
Wis. officials answer how vaccine supply will meet growing demand once eligibility expands
Generic Coronavirus
UW researchers encourage essential workers to participate in COVID-19 prevention study