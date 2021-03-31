Advertisement

Very High Fire Danger for Southern Wisconsin

Wisconsin DNR says roughly 60% of wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by debris piles. Low humidity & gusty winds allows fire to spread faster.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of southern Wisconsin is under a Very High risk for Wildfire spread through the Wisconsin DNR. Low humidity means wildfires could spread quickly. Although temperatures were chilly Wednesday, highs will climb well into the 60s and perhaps 70s this Easter weekend. Gusty winds along with dry grass could pose a danger across the state.

Wisconsin faces its highest risk for wildfires rom Mid-March until the end of May. Immediately after snow melt, the grass won’t grow -- leading to a drier & efficient fuel for fire. Higher temperatures & low humidity means embers & fires survive and spread longer. Gusty winds take care of moving those embers around quickly.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 60% of wildfires are caused from outdoor debris pile burning. This is discouraged until conditions approve.

About half of Wisconsin is under burn permit control. This includes a year-round burn permit requirement in Adams, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, Sauk, Richland, Crawford, and most of Juneau counties. Portions of Grant, Iowa, and Dane counties also require burn permits for part of the year. To see if the DNR requires a permit where you live & to check your local wildfire danger, visit the DNR Wildfire website.

