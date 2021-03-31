Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate

FILE
FILE(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democratic governor exceeded his authority by issuing the order.

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus.

It comes after Republicans in the Legislature voted to repeal the mask mandate, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it.

The court ruled that any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can’t be extended without approval of the Legislature.

Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing hospitals, doctors and nurses, had opposed striking down the mandate.

