Amtrak proposes route through Madison

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.(Amtrak)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amtrak is wasting no time describing what it would do if the Biden Administration’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes - and its plan cuts right through Wisconsin.

Madison and several other cities in the Badger State would be new stops for the passenger rail service, if a map released Wednesday night were to go into effect.

According to the map, the Wisconsin capitol would be on a brand-new route that extends from Duluth, Minnesota, to Milwaukee. Eastbound travelers could then drop down from Milwaukee to Chicago, which serves as one of Amtrak’s most important hubs. Riders heading west would have the option of direct routes to Eau Claire or Minneapolis. From Minneapolis, the can go to Duluth - or grab a line that stretches as far west as Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

In making its case for improved lines, Amtrak states train travel is 83% more efficient than driving and 73% more efficient than flying. New routes can provide an economic boost to cities and battle inequality.

“With a growing and diverse population, a global climate crisis and longer traffic jams, America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable, and equitable train service. Amtrak has the vision and expertise to deliver it,” the company argues.

While the company didn’t say specifically how long it would take for a route to reach Madison, the map indicates it expects the entire nationwide improvement project would be completed by 2035.

In addition to Madison and Eau Claire, the new plan would add a terminals in Green Bay and Rockford enhance the service running from Milwaukee to Chicago.

