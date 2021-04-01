Another Cold Day Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we round out March and head into April, Mother Nature is giving us some late season chill. With highs into the lower 40s and lows in the 20s, jackets will be necessary. The good news is that outside of a few clouds, mostly sunny skies will prevail during the afternoon hours along with calm and dry conditions.

A warm up will continue through the end of the week and right into the holiday weekend. Highs Thursday will top out in the 40s, jump to the 50s Friday, and into the 60s by Saturday. Easter Sunday will flirt with the 70 degree mark with even more chances of 70 degree temperatures early next week.

While we are expected to be dry through the weekend, a more active pattern will return early next week. This will bring some shower chances starting Monday and lasting until at least Wednesday.

