Advertisement

Another Cold Day Expected

Dry weather continues
Temp Outlook
Temp Outlook(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we round out March and head into April, Mother Nature is giving us some late season chill. With highs into the lower 40s and lows in the 20s, jackets will be necessary. The good news is that outside of a few clouds, mostly sunny skies will prevail during the afternoon hours along with calm and dry conditions.

A warm up will continue through the end of the week and right into the holiday weekend. Highs Thursday will top out in the 40s, jump to the 50s Friday, and into the 60s by Saturday. Easter Sunday will flirt with the 70 degree mark with even more chances of 70 degree temperatures early next week.

While we are expected to be dry through the weekend, a more active pattern will return early next week. This will bring some shower chances starting Monday and lasting until at least Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Highs climb close to 70°F on Easter Sunday!
Cool Now, Near 70°F by Easter Weekend
BUNDLE UP - Coldest day of the week is Wednesday
High Temperatures = Wednesday
Bundle Up - Coldest day of the week is Wednesday
Fire Weather
Colder Temperatures Return