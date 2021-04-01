Advertisement

Body of 1 of 2 missing canoers recovered from Lake Winnebago

The search for the second man resumes Thursday.
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials say the body of one of the two canoers they were searching for on Lake Winnebago has been recovered.

Sonar devices used by the sheriff and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources search teams produced an image late Wednesday afternoon that sent divers into the water to investigate. They recovered an adult male matching the description of one of the victims.

Sheriff’s officials say the search for the second victim was suspended because the sun had set, the winds were strong and temperatures were below freezing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search for the second man resumes Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel

Latest News

Conservative law firm demands ministers see prisoners
Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers
Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers
brewers
Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers