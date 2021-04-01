Cool Thursday followed by Easter Weekend Warm-Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has moved in over Wisconsin - leading to a calm weather pattern for the next few days. The overnight sky cleared out - meaning temperatures have fallen into the teens and 20s. Lighter NW winds will still keep highs in the lower to mid 40s. As high-pressure slides east, winds pick up out of the South for the weekend. Warmer air moves into the Badger State for Easter weekend.

Highs will climb through the 50s on Friday into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. There’s a good chance several places will be above 70°F for Easter Sunday. One thing worth watching is the statewide fire danger. Although cool & calm today, winds will step up tomorrow and Saturday while temperatures increase. Relative humidity remains low across the state - posing a very high risk of wildfire danger. Outdoor burning is discouraged until conditions improve.

Next week brings a more active weather pattern. Cloud cover increases Sunday ahead of a rainy pattern that sets up Monday - Wednesday. Highs remain above-normal, but exact details of how these April Showers play out is uncertain. Stay tuned to the forecast!

