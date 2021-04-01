Madison’s Ride the Drive in need of 500+ volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A favorite Madison summer event is making a comeback for its 12th year of inviting community members out to stroll, roll, pedal, or glide through neighborhoods.

The Madison Parks Department announced Thursday that this year’s Ride the Drive is a go. It will be held on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

The event gives people a chance to ride a bike, roller blade, or walk through several neighborhoods. Exact details about the event are still to come, including which neighborhoods the ride will include, but organizers do say it will look different than in years past.

“You may recall from years ago, this was one that was done in the neighborhoods and you can anticipate those to be in several neighborhoods. Hopefully near yours so that we can keep crowds low, but fun high,” said Ann Shea, the Madison Parks Department Public Information Officer.

Last year’s ride the drive was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event typically brings thousands of residents together to celebrate Madison’s commitment to healthy and active lifestyles.

Becuase of the different setup, organizers say several more volunteers are needed. Shea says the event is looking for more than 500 people to fill setup, clean up and intersection guide positions.

Volunteers can sign up here.

