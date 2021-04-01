Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center chosen as federal pilot community vaccination site

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Biden administration chose the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee Wednesday to work as a federal pilot community COVID-19 vaccination site.

Gov. Evers and the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 made the announcement, saying the site will receive resources to administer 3,000 shots per day.

In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers thanked the Biden administration for choosing the center for vaccine supplied directly from the federal government.

“This additional federal support continues the great work our FEMA partners have already started here and will allow Wisconsin to free up state resources to focus on getting vaccine to other vulnerable populations in the state,” the governor said.

The Wisconsin Center will shift from a federally supported FEMA site to a type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic starting April 5. It will be open seven days per week for eight weeks, meaning more federal staff will work to support the site.

Acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5, Kevin Sligh, said the transition means increased access to the vaccine for those in the Milwaukee area.

“We’re proud to work with our federal, state and local partners to further expand vaccination opportunities to individuals in Wisconsin who have been hardest hit in underserved and marginalized communities,” said Sligh. “This vaccine is our best defense against COVID-19, and an important step in putting this pandemic behind us.”

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only.

