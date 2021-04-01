Slain Central Texas DPS trooper makes final journey home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, 38, who was shot repeatedly Friday night as he stopped to help a stranded motorist west of Mexia, made his final journey home to Groesbeck Wednesday night, accompanied by a procession of fellow officers.

Walker arrived at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco in critical condition Friday night.

On Monday, the DPS said Walker had no signs of viable brain activity, but said he remained on life-support “until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor.”

“This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper,” the DPS said.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Walker’s 18-year law enforcement career started in 2003 when he joined the Groesbeck Police Department.

He later served as an officer in Athens and with the Henderson and Limestone county sheriff’s offices before joining the DPS in 2015.

Walker is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a two-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas has committed all of the proceeds from the club’s Good Friday Fundraiser to the fallen trooper’s family.

Some people talk about their heroes, others are those heroes. Trooper Walker, you are that hero sir! The Thoughts and prayers of the Waco Police Department are still with you, your family, friends, and co-workers. pic.twitter.com/FsFfDoGN3J — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) March 29, 2021

The hearse carrying Walker’s remains left the hospital en route to the Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Fellow officers will stand vigil until he is laid to rest.

Groesbeck Mayor Ray O’Docharty ordered the lighting of Groesbeck City Hall in Walker’s honor.

“His impact on our community is immeasurable and he will forever hold a place in our hearts,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Mayor Ray O'Docharty has ordered the lighting of Groesbeck City Hall in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. His impact on... Posted by City Of Groesbeck on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

“Even in his final moments, Trooper Chad Walker pledged his life to the betterment of others by donating an organ, a gift of life,” U.S. Rep Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Trooper Walker was a husband and father of four with much life left to live. This was a young man on a mission to create a better future for his family for generations. Unfortunately, his story shows the real danger those of law enforcement face every day. When officers proudly put on the uniform, they step into a role of risk.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state’s law enforcement officers to activate their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Walker.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” Abbott said.

“Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.”

Walker, whose grandfather, Dennis Walker, was Limestone County’s sheriff from the late 1970s until the mid-1990s, was driving southwest at around 7:45 p.m. Friday on FM 2838 when he spotted a disabled vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.

As he pulled up behind the vehicle, the car’s driver got out and opened fire with a handgun.

Walker, who was struck in the head and the abdomen, was taken to the Waco hospital in critical condition.

State troopers were joined by area deputies and police officers in a massive search for the gunman, whom the DPS identified as Dearthur Pinson, Jr., 36.

Pinson, who served a prison sentence for an aggravated robbery 2006 in Crockett and who was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass in 2017 in Palestine, grabbed a backpack from his disabled car and ran after the shooting, authorities said.

The DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson early Saturday morning.

The alert was canceled Saturday night after a nearly 24-hour search led authorities to an abandoned home on State Highway 84 west of Mexia, where Pinson was found dead of what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walker was the third DPS trooper to die in the line of duty in Central Texas since 2017.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Senior DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was killed when a pickup crashed into his patrol car during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple.

Less than three weeks later, on Nov. 23, 2017, Trooper Damon Allen, 41, was shot to death after a traffic stop on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield.

Like Walker, he was sitting in his patrol unit when the drive of the car he pulled over shot him.

