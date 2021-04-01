Advertisement

SSM Health vaccinated Plastics Ingenuity employees, other Cross Plains area workers

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 400 employees at Plastics Ingenuity and other Cross Plains area employers with eligible employees received first doses of the COVID-19 thanks to SSM Health.

Plastics Ingenuity is a manufacturing company that designs, produces, packages and ships plastic products for food, health care and consumer goods industries. Its employees were identified as essential workers in the food supply chain by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and became eligible to receive vaccine in March.

Charles Branch, an employee, was the first to receive a vaccination today. He says he is looking forward to spending time with family once he is fully vaccinated and encourages others to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Don’t be scared. Get your shot!” he said.

According to SSM Health it has administered more than 154,280 total doses of vaccine to date and is committed to vaccinating as many more individuals as possible.

