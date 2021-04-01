UW Madison Police remember Madison couple killed last year at UW Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Police are remembering a Madison couple Wednesday who was killed one year ago at the UW Arboretum.

UW Madison Police tweeted Wednesday, saying they were honoring the lives of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Beth and Robin’s family, their friends, and everyone they impacted,” the department said in a tweet.

A jogger reported seeing their bodies in a UW Arboretum ditch at about 6:30 a.m. the morning of March 31, 2020. UW Police later identified them as Potter and her husband, 57-year-old Carre. Carre died on the scene, and Potter died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Dr. Potter was a professor at UW’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health as well as the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health, Dean Robert Golden said last year in a letter.

A memorial fund was created in July of 2020 to pay tribute to the couple. Organizers said the money would go toward establishing the Beth Potter Scholarship, which would allow the University of Wisconsin’s Dept. of Family Medicine and Community Health’s residents to attend leadership training that focuses on wellness and resiliency.

It would also by used to construct a memorial at the Arboretum, “which they both cherished,” DFMCH explained last July.

Today we honor and remember Beth Potter and Robin Carre – two lives that were tragically taken from us one year ago today. Our thoughts continue to be with Beth and Robin’s family, their friends, and everyone they impacted. pic.twitter.com/9DueVpxMKX — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.