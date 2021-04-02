40% of Dane Co. residents receive at least one COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four in ten Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, according to state health officials.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that nearly a quarter of Dane Co. residents have completed their vaccine series, as well.

This news comes as Public Health Madison and Dane County released a new public health order Friday, further loosening restrictions on mask-wearing during outdoor gatherings. The order also eases restrictions on restaurants, schools and health clubs.

Compared to other highly populated counties in the state, Milwaukee County has 29.6% of people partially vaccinated, while 31.5% of residents in Waukesha County have received at least one COVID-19 dose.

Overall in the state, 31.9% of people have received at least one dose and 19.3% of residents have completed their vaccination series.

So far this week, 241,490 doses have been administered to Wisconsinites. The total number of doses administered to residents is nearing 3 million, currently at 2,913,797 shots.

Over 800 COVID-19 cases reported

DHS confirmed 875 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the state up to 578,587. The last time daily COVID-19 cases were over 800 was on Feb. 25. March 24 also showed 776 cases, but all other days over the past month were reported lower than 590.

The new seven-day rolling average sits at 531 cases Friday.

DHS reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Friday, including that of someone under the age of 20. The agency said in a tweet that they were “saddened” by the loss and extended their thoughts to the person’s family and loved ones. Over 6,600 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report another death in our state of someone under age 20. Our thoughts are with that family, and all families that have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fqTEqE4arS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 2, 2021

Over the 241 people currently admitted to Wisconsin hospitals, 47 of them were included on Friday’s update. The total number of hospitalizations this week is the same as the last, but is still 21 patients fewer than last month.

There are also 56 patients in the ICU Friday, which is nine patients higher than last week and 11 patients fewer than last month.

