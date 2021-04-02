Dane Co. officials name man found deceased in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has named an individual Friday who was reported missing and then found deceased in Lake Mendota.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the body of 27-year-old Joseph T. Redzinski was recovered from the lake near the 700 block of East Gorham Street near James Madison Park. Authorities were then made aware of the incident around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed a forensic examination on Friday, but said additional testing is underway.

The Madison Police Department and Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

correction: A previous version of this article said the lake was Lake Monona, based on the release sent by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office. The article has been changed to reflect the correct lake, Lake Mendota.

