DOJ names officer involved in Madison shelter shooting investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Dept. of Justice released an update Friday on their investigation into a shooting at a Madison men’s shelter, naming the officer involved.

According to the DOJ, Madison Police Department Officers were called to a medical issue around 7:25 p.m. on March 22 to the City of Madison homeless shelter on First Street when they heard gunshots inside the building.

The MPD officers then went inside the building, officials continued, and were met by an armed individual. MPD officer Morgan Youngquist, who has had one year of service, then fired his weapon.

The DOJ reports MPD found a different person in the building who had a gunshot wound prior to the law enforcement agency’s entrance. Officials took that person to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the officer discharging his weapon, which is which is standard in this type of incident, to determine if any criminal action occurred by the MPD officer.

The DCI is being assisted by MPD, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. The DCI noted they will review evidence and determine the facts of the incident before concluding their investigation and turning the reports over to the Dane County District Attorney.

