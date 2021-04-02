Firefighters battling wildfire in Menomenee Falls

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large wildfire in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Officials ask that roads near the fire be avoided.

Officials warned that a combination of snow melting earlier than usual, low humidity and high winds would cause very high danger across the state this weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources reports over 200 wildfires have burned 450 acres (182 hectares) so far this year.

