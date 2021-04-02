In-person interactions bring life back into Cambridge businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the pandemic, the phrase “business as usual” has changed, from a casual, offhand phrase, to a beacon of hope. A reminiscence of past times and a goal to strive after and work toward.

In Cambridge, business is returning as customers begin to feel comfortable enough to re-enter stores. For a few businesses, customers consistently patronized their stores virtually throughout the pandemic, but now returning employees inject creativity and life back into the workplace.

“That was the best; we were all elated,” said Laura Evenson, owner of Premiere Couture. “My team was excited to be back; we were all excited to be working with brides again because that’s what they love to do.”

The vaccine rollout and eased restrictions mean brides can try on, adjust and change their dresses in person with the staff’s help. For places like Premiere Couture or Rowe Pottery, making a mug or fitting a dress cannot be accomplished at home, and staggered shifts or virtual calls fail to capture the creative atmosphere from before the pandemic.

At Rowe Pottery, staff now work a more normal shift rather than tackling clay in an isolated studio. The return of more normalcy in the workplace is invigorating for the creative process.

“I think it’s way more fun when you can work with other employees, and you can bounce ideas off each other,” said Beverly Semmann, owner of Rowe Pottery.

Both places now have more than just a return of employees or customers; it is a return to the hands-on work they are so very passionate about.

As summer draws closer, they look ahead to downtown events that allow them to throw their doors open to visitors pursuing the shops on the main drag through town. For them, “business as usual” seems to be on the horizon.

