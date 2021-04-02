Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday. After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company’s Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the U.S. by late May or June.

——

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— CDC: Those fully vaccinated can travel again in U.S.

— UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

— Despite Italy lockdown, cruise ship ferries partying passengers on the Mediterranean

— Jerusalem religious sites welcome limited numbers of Good Friday faithful

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Congressman Mark Pocan
Amazon apologizes to congressman Mark Pocan for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance
Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints