Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the front doors of a Walmart and inside the store.(Concord police)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into then inside a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry, was a former employee who was recently fired.

Officials say Gentry drove his car into the store then continued to drive inside the store, causing massive damage. He was allegedly still operating the vehicle when officers arrived.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the outside and inside of the building.

Police said that luckily no employees or officers were injured.

Gentry was arrested at the scene and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges relating to property damage.

Gentry is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

No other information about the incident has been released.

