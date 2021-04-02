Advertisement

Rock Co. releases name of man who drowned in Turtle Creek

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released its preliminary findings Friday in the death of an 82-year-old Beloit man whose body was recovered from Turtle Creek earlier this week.

In its report, the medical examiner identified the man as Eugene Kwasniak and noted that his death was consistent with an accidental drowning.

Kwasniak’s body was found shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the creek, near the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive, according to the medical examiner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Congressman Mark Pocan
Amazon apologizes to congressman Mark Pocan for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Rita Pitsch was last seen near Kennedy Drive in Stevens Point.
Silver Alert Cancelled: 76-year-old woman from Stevens Point found safe