State health officials outline new guidance for spring, summer activities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s top health agency outlined new guidance Friday for activities this spring and summer season.

The Department of Health Services’ “Staying Safe in Your Community” page on its website includes recommendations for those who are vaccinated and those who are not. The list also includes guidelines for hosting and attending gatherings.

The list shares guidance for multiple situations, such as going to the beach, having barbeques and even play dates.

There is also guidance for what to do at farmers markets in the state- for vendors, the market and participants. For example, DHS recommends the market provide adequate handwashing stations, minimize funneling customers between two lines of vendors, and assign vendors a location that would allow a safe distance of at least six feet.

DHS explained this list is not exhaustive, but said these resources will help residents stay safe.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk noted that while people will start to get back to activities the love, they should still continue to follow health practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Please continue to wear a mask in public, keep six feet apart from others, get tested if you have symptoms and get vaccinated when you are able,” said Willems Van Dijk.

Those who choose to attend or host a gathering are also urged to keep the gatherings small, preferably with only one other household. DHS also advised holding gatherings outdoors or in well ventilated areas, cleaning surfaces throughout the gathering and frequently washing your hands.

“These are necessary strategies while COVID-19 continues to spread and most of our state is still unvaccinated,” added Willems Van Dijk.

The department also urged residents to avoid large crowds/events, as well as not going to events if you are feeling sick or think you were exposed to COVID-19.

DHS warned of new variant cases that continue to be discovered in Wisconsin. On Thursday, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard updated to reflect 149 total cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the state.

