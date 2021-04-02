The FCC wants you to start using area codes for local calls this month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Federal Communications Commission has laid out the timeline for when everyone in Wisconsin will need to start using area codes every time, even when making local calls.

Starting April 24, people should start getting in the habit of dialing all ten digits whenever they call someone, the agency stated. For the first six months, the old seven-digit number will still work, offering people a chance to adjust.

After that point, around October 24, seven-digit calls may no longer work. Instead, they may not connect and callers will hear a recording telling people the number can’t be completed as dialed. In those cases, the person will have to hang up and dial again, with the area code. In all, area codes in 36 states will be affected by the change.

The FCC explains the change is being made to help establish 988 as a new, nationwide crisis hotline number, akin to 911, that connects individuals to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

After the parts of the country that are switching to ten-digit-only numbers, such as Wisconsin, have completed the move, the new hotline will launch. Currently, that is slated for July 16, 2022.

Until that point, the FCC reminds everyone that they can still reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK), or through online chats. There is also a crisis hotline dedicated to veterans that can be reached by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veterantscrisisline.net, or by texting 8388255.

