BBB: Tips on how to buy flood insurance
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spring showers on the horizon, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips on how to buy flood insurance.
The BBB says flooding is the single most common weather-related natural disaster across the country. According to FEMA, just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage.
It’s important to take steps to protect your home and belongings from flood damage, the BBB says.
BBB recommends the following when purchasing flood insurance:
- Know the risks for your area
- Speak with a reputable flood insurance agent
- Purchase flood insurance
- Take a household inventory
- Store important documents
- Understand how filing a claim works
- Work with your insurance company when repairing the damage
More ways to stay safe before, during and after flooding can be found at ready.gov.
