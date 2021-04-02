Advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy: “Are you getting vaccinated?”

Why one woman says she’s waiting to schedule her appointment
By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Are you getting vaccinated?”

It’s a question now carrying similar weight as, “who did you vote for?”

For some, not jumping at the chance to get vaccinated, has led to some harsh comments.

Jayne Larson is not against vaccinations.

“I’ve had childhood diseases and gotten vaccines,” Larson said.

However, right now, she’s hesitant to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People have asked if I’m afraid and I’ll answer ‘no, I’m not afraid,’” Larson said. “I’ve also had allergic reactions in the past so that’s part of where I’m coming from. I want to see down the road if there are reactions and things, I know there are side effects, I want to make sure it’s right for me and the time is right.”

She has also gotten comments from people she believes don’t understand her viewpoint.

“Some people are very judgmental if you don’t follow the crowd,” Larson said. “I think one time someone said to me ‘we’d all be able to take off our masks if you had your vaccine.’”

Despite some criticism, Larson is sticking to her decision not to get vaccinated for now.

“I respect everyone’s decision on what they want to do, I’m just not there yet,” Larson said. “It’s a personal decision and we do effect each other but just because you don’t’ want to get it right now doesn’t mean you won’t change your mind later.”

NBC15 asked Larson if she’d ever change her mind about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Larson said it’s possible, but she wants to wait a few more months to see if there are any unforeseen side effects.

