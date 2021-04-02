Warmer Temperatures This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Easter weekend for southern Wisconsin. High pressure remains in control and spells a lot of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be into the middle and upper 60s with highs on Easter topping out around that 70 degree mark. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be an elevated fire danger throughout the weekend with the dry conditions and mild temperatures. Winds will be light in the 5-15 mph range.

Active weather returns early next week as a cold front approaches the area Monday. This will stall out near the area for much of the week. This means daily chances of showers and storms starting Monday and lasting through at least Thursday. At this point, no severe weather or flooding concerns are anticipated. We will be on the southern side of this boundary which means mild temperatures. Despite the rain chances, highs will remain well into the 60s.

