Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures This Weekend

Elevated Fire Danger
Fire Danger
Fire Danger(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Easter weekend for southern Wisconsin. High pressure remains in control and spells a lot of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be into the middle and upper 60s with highs on Easter topping out around that 70 degree mark. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be an elevated fire danger throughout the weekend with the dry conditions and mild temperatures. Winds will be light in the 5-15 mph range.

Active weather returns early next week as a cold front approaches the area Monday. This will stall out near the area for much of the week. This means daily chances of showers and storms starting Monday and lasting through at least Thursday. At this point, no severe weather or flooding concerns are anticipated. We will be on the southern side of this boundary which means mild temperatures. Despite the rain chances, highs will remain well into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Forecast Highs - Sunday
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Easter Sunday Forecast
It’s been a Minute: 70s are back in southern Wisconsin
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend
High Temperatures - Sunday
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend